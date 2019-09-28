State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Trimmed Abbvie (ABBV) Holding; Arthur J. Gallagher & CO (AJG) Sellers Increased By 5.11% Their Shorts

Arthur J. Gallagher & CO (NYSE:AJG) had an increase of 5.11% in short interest. AJG’s SI was 1.81M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.11% from 1.72M shares previously. With 892,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Arthur J. Gallagher & CO (NYSE:AJG)’s short sellers to cover AJG’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $88.81. About 424,217 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO GALLAGHER; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.56; 12/04/2018 – Insurance broker Arthur J Gallagher to sponsor rugby in UK; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; NO TERMS; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 29/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires McGregor & Associates; 12/04/2018 – Premiership Rugby and Gallagher Announce Multi-Year Title Sponsor Partnership; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER SIGNS PACT TO BUY PRONTO INSURANCE; 18/05/2018 – INSURANCE BROKER ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO SAYS COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS ON U.S. WITHDRAWAL FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 3.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 277,570 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company holds 8.93 million shares with $649.41M value, down from 9.21 million last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $110.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.04 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie: IMBRUVICA Plus GAZYVA Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 22/04/2018 – DJ AbbVie Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABBV); 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES

Among 4 analysts covering Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Arthur J. Gallagher has $10800 highest and $8100 lowest target. $97.25’s average target is 9.50% above currents $88.81 stock price. Arthur J. Gallagher had 7 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 24 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, June 14 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 22 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated owns 10,071 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 62,027 shares. New Vernon Mngmt Ltd Co holds 4.2% or 24,282 shares. 28,861 are owned by Bb&T Corp. 11,116 were accumulated by Oppenheimer And. Aperio Group Inc Lc holds 64,845 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Veritable L P accumulated 5,184 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Beck Mack Oliver Lc holds 36,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Prospector Prns Limited Com stated it has 62,500 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corporation owns 3,748 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 962,918 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 219,557 shares. Texas Natl Bank Tx has 4,359 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage and risk management services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.53 billion. The Company’s Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. It has a 24.27 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s retail brokerage activities negotiate and place property/casualty, employer-provided health and welfare insurance, and healthcare exchange and retirement solutions primarily for middle-market commercial, industrial, public entity, religious, and not-for-profit entities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv has 0.68% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sather Fin Gru Inc invested in 0.04% or 3,100 shares. Savings Bank reported 0.16% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 0.19% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cibc World holds 0.14% or 419,499 shares in its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Llc holds 0.07% or 1,461 shares in its portfolio. Todd Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.69% or 344,609 shares. 1.35 million were reported by Citigroup. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 75,141 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.65% or 161,854 shares. Beaumont Fin Prns Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,768 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Lc owns 399 shares. Burke & Herbert State Bank Company accumulated 14,240 shares or 0.91% of the stock.

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80.75’s average target is 7.88% above currents $74.85 stock price. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Monday, April 29. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $7900 target. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, September 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by UBS. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, August 20.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 8.21 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.