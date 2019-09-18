State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Raised Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake; Angiodynamics (ANGO) Has 1.11 Sentiment

Angiodynamics Inc (ANGO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.20, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 73 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 66 sold and reduced their stakes in Angiodynamics Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 36.64 million shares, up from 36.11 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Angiodynamics Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 50 Increased: 50 New Position: 23.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company acquired 184,223 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company holds 368,446 shares with $12.01 million value, up from 184,223 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $18.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $32.88. About 1.30M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J had bought 1,104 shares worth $33,264 on Thursday, July 18. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is -4.20% below currents $32.88 stock price. Fastenal had 11 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 12 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Buckingham Research. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $3000 target in Tuesday, September 17 report. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Raymond James.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased Gatx Corp (NYSE:GMT) stake by 66,720 shares to 6.33 million valued at $502.13 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) stake by 495,550 shares and now owns 11.88 million shares. Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Armstrong Henry H Associate Inc has 0.13% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Pdts Prns Ltd holds 254,200 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. 163,726 are held by Boston Research And Management. Huntington Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 14,646 shares. Liberty Management owns 77,559 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mngmt holds 0.05% or 173,942 shares. Utah Retirement holds 108,274 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Alps Advsrs accumulated 12,314 shares or 0% of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advsrs Limited Company, Us-based fund reported 563,822 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 80,000 shares. Bellecapital reported 162,424 shares stake. Financial Services Corporation holds 0% or 179 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7.65M shares. 332 are held by Central National Bank Communication. Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 5,045 shares.

The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 64,171 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) has declined 3.37% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic; 26/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Adds Adamas Pharma, Exits Endo, Cuts AngioDynamics: 13F; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Angiodynamics Inc. (Navilyst Medical Inc.)- Fluid Management Convenience Kits (Angioplasty Kits) intended to be used in; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q EPS 37c; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q Adj EPS 25c; 04/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 19C; 10/04/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $691.08 million. The firm provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It has a 11.29 P/E ratio. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 0.98% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. for 703,719 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 184,378 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heartland Advisors Inc has 0.47% invested in the company for 324,429 shares. The Massachusetts-based Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma has invested 0.38% in the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 571,100 shares.