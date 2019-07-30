State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Lowered Kellogg Co (K) Position By $17.68 Million; Vulcan Value Partners Increased Sothebys (BID) Position

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased Sothebys (BID) stake by 32.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vulcan Value Partners Llc acquired 771,530 shares as Sothebys (BID)’s stock declined 7.08%. The Vulcan Value Partners Llc holds 3.15M shares with $119.05M value, up from 2.38 million last quarter. Sothebys now has $2.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 147,213 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has declined 33.78% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 24/05/2018 – Heritage Sotheby’s International Realty Joins Premier San Francisco Bay Area Brokerage: Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty Strengthens Presence in Napa Valley; 28/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Basquiat’s `Flesh and Spirit’ Fetches $30.7 Million at Sotheby’s; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Forms Mexico Sotheby’s Intl Realty; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Sotheby’s; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Welcomes New Associates to Tampa Bay Offices; 29/03/2018 – S&P Raises Sotheby’s Unsecured Debt Rating; 03/04/2018 – Sotheby’s Spring 2018 Hong Kong Sales Total $466.5 Million; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Expands Investor Relations Team; 14/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Closes Richard Meier Show After Harassment Charges

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased Kellogg Co (K) stake by 7.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 310,233 shares as Kellogg Co (K)’s stock rose 0.72%. The State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company holds 3.98M shares with $228.29 million value, down from 4.29M last quarter. Kellogg Co now has $19.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 1.16 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg To Raise Quarterly Dividend By 3.7%, Next Quarter — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG CITES CURRENT ECONOMIC & SOCIAL DETERIORATION; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – ANNOUNCES INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICAN BUSINESSES; 16/05/2018 – VENEZUELA STATE GOVERNOR SAYS REACTIVATING KELLOGG PLANT AFTER COMPANY PULLED OUT CITING ECONOMIC CRISIS K.N; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal

Among 4 analysts covering Kellogg (NYSE:K), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kellogg had 7 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Consumer Edge Research downgraded Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Consumer Edge Research has “Underweight” rating and $4900 target. Pivotal Research downgraded Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) on Friday, February 8 to “Hold” rating. PiperJaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 5 report. Argus Research maintained Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Argus Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd reported 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Moreover, Bessemer Gru has 0% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 324 shares. Lmr Llp holds 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 11,033 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 25,193 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp invested in 0.02% or 6,829 shares. Moreover, Farmers Natl Bank has 0.04% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 1,364 shares. Dillon & Assoc Incorporated has invested 0.16% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 1.28M shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 554,132 shares. Research reported 7.79 million shares. 23,884 are owned by Brookstone Mgmt. Guardian Life Communication Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 723 shares. Rnc Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 12,145 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Grp Inc accumulated 264 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 16,221 shares stake.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 20.18% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.14 per share. K’s profit will be $309.85 million for 16.02 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.90% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $67.22 million activity. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $5.40M was made by KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST on Monday, March 11.

