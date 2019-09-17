State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Position as Stock Value Rose; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Holds Stake in Mckesson (MCK)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 483,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 12.20 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 billion, down from 12.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $148.58. About 491,013 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 17,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 551,337 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.07 million, up from 533,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $144.8. About 475,067 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Management Worked to Meet DEA’s Expectations for Controlled-Substances Monitoring Program; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS IN DEAL VALUED AT $800 MLN; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: McKesson board exonerates execs from opioid crisis, but the Teamsters cry foul; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Initiative Comprises Multiple Growth Pillars, Includes Comprehensive Review of Operations, Cost Structure; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Bd of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 182,140 shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $158.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Mid (VOE) by 22,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,640 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid (IVOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $224.89M for 21.85 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1.