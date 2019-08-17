State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $45.39 Million as Market Value Declined; Advent International Stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) Has Upped by $4.48 Million as Stock Declined

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 567,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 9.21 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742.06 million, down from 9.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 7.92M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Inc expected to post earnings of $1.80 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC -; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE – IN SELECT-SUNRISE, UPADACITINIB MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 ACROSS ALL DOSES AT WEEK 12; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO COMMENCE MARKETING SEVERAL PRODUCTS INCLUDING DRONABINOL CAPSULES OVER COURSE OF YEAR; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – PLANS GLOBAL REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR UPADACITINIB IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23M, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.53M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schulhoff & Comm reported 26,284 shares. Paw Corp invested in 7,500 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 170,689 shares. Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd Company invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins reported 9.21 million shares. Palisade Asset Limited Co has 0.93% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 72,514 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.61% or 26,509 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership reported 70,130 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.37% or 2.39M shares in its portfolio. First Financial Corp In stated it has 10,517 shares. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability has 6,594 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Ftb reported 0.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Quebec – Canada-based Letko Brosseau And Assoc has invested 0.58% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Philadelphia Co holds 15,706 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 37,619 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.10 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares. Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie And Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs AbbVie’s Rinvoq rheumatoid arthritis; shares up 2% – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Future Of HCV Market Duopoly – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.00M shares to 5.11 million shares, valued at $836.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon reaffirms confidence in United Technologies tie-up – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 8,668 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Whitebox Advsrs Lc reported 1.6% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moore Cap LP holds 0.42% or 105,000 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Liability stated it has 11,553 shares. Telos Cap Mgmt reported 0.94% stake. Westover Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,542 shares. Cohen Mgmt holds 2.05% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 66,098 shares. Principal Fincl Gp holds 0.17% or 1.41 million shares. Clearbridge Llc has 0.45% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tuttle Tactical holds 0.1% or 3,791 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust has invested 0.76% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Forte Limited Liability Corporation Adv holds 0.68% or 14,756 shares in its portfolio. Finemark Comml Bank & has 79,118 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Com has invested 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 20,486 shares.