State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Decreased Aptargroup (ATR) Position by $44.05 Million; Proofpoint (PFPT) Shareholder Crosslink Capital Has Raised Its Position

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 25,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The hedge fund held 141,577 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.03 million, up from 115,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $128.79. About 786,630 shares traded or 22.82% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 17c; 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120; 02/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 355,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 6.09M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $757.10 million, down from 6.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $117.33. About 160,071 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6,882 shares to 21,044 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 41,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 446,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report earnings on October, 31 after the close. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 4.04% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ATR’s profit will be $61.03M for 30.88 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by AptarGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ATR shares while 97 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 55.91 million shares or 0.40% more from 55.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,801 were reported by Ww Asset Management Inc. Moreover, Tudor Invest Et Al has 0.01% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Pnc Finance Services Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Westwood Corp Il holds 0.56% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 35,360 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 208,969 shares. Champlain Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.62 million shares for 1.69% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 6,262 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 0% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.05% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Tci Wealth Inc owns 2,731 shares. The Illinois-based Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.03% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins owns 0.94% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 6.09M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold PFPT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 0.69% less from 50.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund owns 103,800 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mirador Capital Ptnrs LP holds 0.25% or 4,187 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 264,359 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 7,382 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 50,200 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability owns 0.07% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 91,981 shares. Scout Investments invested in 0.62% or 266,959 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs reported 187,982 shares stake. Essex Invest Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.56% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Blair William Il stated it has 17,768 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 0.07% or 20,942 shares in its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory holds 0.03% or 607 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 1,804 shares. 5,411 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $438.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 290,970 shares to 133,843 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 385,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 734,287 shares, and cut its stake in Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL).

