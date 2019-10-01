State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Decreased Aptargroup (ATR) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Holder Goodnow Investment Group Has Lowered Position by $3.84 Million

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 355,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 6.09 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $757.10 million, down from 6.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $117.75. About 93,688 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc analyzed 38,399 shares as the company's stock rose 25.76% . The hedge fund held 505,877 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.59 million, down from 544,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $110.69. About 346,303 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500.

Goodnow Investment Group Llc, which manages about $697.23 million and $753.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 8,194 shares to 249,501 shares, valued at $36.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graftech Intl Ltd by 475,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT).

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49M for 21.45 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold GWR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 46.90 million shares or 1.43% less from 47.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund has invested 0.1% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Amer Gp Inc owns 110,490 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 11 shares stake. Hexavest holds 0% or 1,242 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Co reported 148,952 shares. The Michigan-based World Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Raymond James And Associates holds 0% or 8,973 shares. North Carolina-based Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc has invested 0.02% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Cap Investors has 0.01% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 259,700 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.07% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Dynamic Capital invested in 1.27% or 2,548 shares. 10 are owned by Parkside Retail Bank & Tru. 8,896 were accumulated by Sterling Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Tower Bridge Advsrs owns 4,160 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 0.07% or 16,470 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold ATR shares while 97 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 55.91 million shares or 0.40% more from 55.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Com has 0.07% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 21,361 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.45% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 6,479 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Bessemer Gru Incorporated reported 953,868 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) or 75 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 53,870 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation stated it has 13,782 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.58% or 878,830 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt holds 0% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) or 40 shares. Schroder holds 0% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 1,400 shares. Mai Capital has 2,194 shares. Fayerweather Charles invested in 22,235 shares or 4.16% of the stock. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,227 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 34,819 shares.