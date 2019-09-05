State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Cut Novo (NVO) Position By $21.28 Million; 5 Bullish Analysts Covering Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased Novo (NVO) stake by 8.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 409,316 shares as Novo (NVO)’s stock declined 2.46%. The State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company holds 4.21M shares with $220.21 million value, down from 4.62 million last quarter. Novo now has $125.49B valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $52.85. About 236,825 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) HAS APPROVED AN UPDATE TO US PRESCRIBING INFORMATION FOR TRESIBA; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – APPOINTED NORDEA DANMARK, FILIAL AF NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL) AS LEAD MANAGER TO EXECUTE PROGRAMME INDEPENDENTLY; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Gets FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (Estradiol Vaginal Inserts); 30/04/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 2nd Wk, Contrave Advances: Obesity; 07/05/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 3rd Wk, Belviq Advances: Obesity; 05/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk buys blood drug licence to boost anaemic biopharma business; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK SAYS ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT IN HBA1C VS EMPAGLIFLOZIN IN PIONEER 2 TRIAL; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol

Among 8 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cimarex Energy has $96 highest and $5100 lowest target. $71.13’s average target is 62.69% above currents $43.72 stock price. Cimarex Energy had 19 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Bank of America maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $7500 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, August 15. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. See Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Maintain

14/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $81.0000 New Target: $57.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $64.0000 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: In-Line Old Target: $58.0000 New Target: $51.0000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $87.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $98.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Old Target: $82.0000 New Target: $58.0000 Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $81.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

27/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight New Target: $66.0000 Initiates Coverage On

The stock increased 3.65% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $43.72. About 639,791 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent gas and oil exploration and production firm primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. The company has market cap of $4.44 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved gas and oil reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. It has a 7.11 P/E ratio. The firm also owned interests in 3,094 net productive gas and oil wells.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Cimarex Energy Co. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,741 were reported by Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Schafer Cullen Cap invested in 8,425 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stifel Financial Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 123,324 shares. Duncker Streett has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 425 shares. 14,379 are owned by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Blair William Com Il holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 41,507 shares. Nomura Holdings holds 81,279 shares. Aviva Pcl holds 0.02% or 36,297 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 8,447 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 4,073 shares. Cushing Asset Mgmt Lp reported 57,131 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

