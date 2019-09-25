State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Cut Its Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Stake as Shares Rose; As Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Market Value Declined, Holder Guggenheim Capital Has Cut Its Position

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) by 41.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 37,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% . The institutional investor held 53,819 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94M, down from 91,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 632,086 shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 14.52% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 05/04/2018 – CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC CNK.N : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cinemark Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNK); 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 2.4% Position in Cinemark; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Rev $780M; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Net $62M; 09/05/2018 – CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC – EXPECTS TO OPEN 12 NEW THEATRES, 79 SCREENS DURING REMAINDER OF 2018, 11 NEW THEATRES AND 106 SCREENS SUBSEQUENT TO 2018; 22/03/2018 – ‘The Karate Kid’ Returns to the Big Screen With a Sneak Preview of YouTube Red’s Original Series Reboot ‘Cobra Kai,’ in Cinemas Nationwide April 25 Only; 04/04/2018 – ‘Boxcar Children – Surprise Island’ Comes Alive in U.S. Cinemas for a Special One-Day Event This May, Featuring Voices of J.K. Simmons and Martin Sheen; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: CINEMARK USA $660M 7Y 1L TLB, BANK MEETING 2PM TODAY

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 483,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 12.20M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 billion, down from 12.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $150.88. About 551,820 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. – Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN

More notable recent Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “National CineMedia, Inc. to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Amendments to the Amended and Restated Exhibitor Service Agreements with Regal and Cinemark – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “National CineMedia, Inc. to Participate in 28th Annual Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: AMC Entertainment vs. Cinemark – The Motley Fool” on May 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 3, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cirque du Soleil LUZIA, Coming to Movie Theaters Nationwide, October 29 – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold CNK shares while 82 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 112.79 million shares or 1.55% more from 111.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Limited Company reported 367,307 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 6.56 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Assetmark Inc owns 391 shares. Coldstream Management Incorporated reported 22,294 shares stake. Clark Cap Management reported 806,325 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 104,191 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd invested in 36,120 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Lp has 0.06% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 15,619 shares. Heartland Advsrs reported 200,000 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Ci Invs Incorporated accumulated 926,453 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Axa holds 0.01% or 69,468 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). 1,772 are owned by Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc). 1492 Capital Management Lc holds 0.62% or 18,230 shares.

Analysts await Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 32.56% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CNK’s profit will be $66.77M for 16.88 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Cinemark Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.72% negative EPS growth.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 22,362 shares to 102,383 shares, valued at $13.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 44,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Capital Corporation reported 6,018 shares stake. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Carlson Lp invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 10,631 were accumulated by Baker Avenue Asset Management L P. Td Asset reported 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.03% stake. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 3,903 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Optimum Investment Advsrs, Illinois-based fund reported 1,620 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited Company holds 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 3,600 shares. Moreover, Sun Life Financial Incorporated has 0% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Picton Mahoney Asset owns 40,400 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 230,000 shares. London Of Virginia owns 465,850 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Natl Pension Serv invested in 170,682 shares. Toth Financial Advisory has 2,615 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 13,123 shares to 40,965 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 41,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 446,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).