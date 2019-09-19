State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Cut Its Donaldson (DCI) Position by $24.78 Million; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding Upped by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 1,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 16,243 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96M, up from 14,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $232.68. About 2.06M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 495,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 11.88M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $604.04 million, down from 12.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 340,816 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Company Announces Global Price Increases; 04/05/2018 – As Trump’s tariffs bite, small U.S. manufacturers begin to tap the brakes; 30/05/2018 – Tennis-Dimitrov survives Donaldson dogfight to reach third round; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co: Full-Year Sales, EPS Now Projected Above Midpoints of Prior Guidance Ranges; 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility; 25/05/2018 – Donaldson Foundation Announces Support for Wounded Veterans; 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Company Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility; 23/05/2018 – Donaldson Company Announces 5.6 Percent Dividend Increase; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC – FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $0.83 LOWER THAN ADJUSTED EPS; 07/03/2018 – Donaldson Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold DCI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 101.04 million shares or 0.57% more from 100.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Group Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 1.06 million shares. Stanley holds 0.23% or 18,998 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Incorporated Id invested in 669,850 shares or 3.08% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 13,584 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) or 5 shares. 7,000 were reported by Gould Asset Management Limited Company Ca. Bb&T Ltd Liability Co holds 4,027 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 17,101 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 13,350 are owned by Shell Asset Management. Accredited Investors Incorporated invested 0.05% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). D E Shaw And reported 63,378 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability reported 37,946 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Street accumulated 5.52M shares. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 27,744 shares.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6,882 shares to 21,044 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 27,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ccm Investment Advisers Lc reported 1.72% stake. Goodwin Daniel L invested in 0.67% or 6,000 shares. St Germain D J holds 12,117 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Greystone Managed Invs owns 47,759 shares. Stillwater Ltd Liability Co owns 40,258 shares for 2.43% of their portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt owns 3.07% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 86,221 shares. 8,850 are owned by Intrust Bank & Trust Na. 1,662 were accumulated by Csat Invest Advisory L P. The New York-based Oppenheimer And Commerce Inc has invested 0.41% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hm Mngmt owns 0.66% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4,374 shares. Atwood And Palmer invested 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 66,809 were reported by Twin Capital Mgmt Incorporated. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 0.65% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Commonwealth Fin Corp Pa holds 1,977 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio.

