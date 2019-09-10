State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Decreased Position in Kellogg Co (K) by $17.68 Million; As Exxonmobil (XOM) Valuation Declined, Pacific Global Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Position by $671,760

Pacific Global Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Exxonmobil Corp (XOM) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company sold 8,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 25,444 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, down from 33,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Exxonmobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $72.24. About 36,881 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s XTO caps leaking gas well in Ohio; 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS NO CHANGE TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Victory Over Exxon In Federal Lawsuit; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 02/04/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins Flexicoker overhaul; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Rev $68.21B; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS DOES NOT SEE ENOUGH INCENTIVES TO GROW CARBON CAPTURE AND SEQUESTRATION IN MARKETPLACE; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 310,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 3.98 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.29M, down from 4.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 53,464 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. SNACKS REPORTED NET SALES $762 MLN VS $795 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg To Raise Quarterly Dividend By 3.7%, Next Quarter — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg pulls out of Venezuela due to economic crisis; 15/05/2018 – Chosun Ilbo: Kellogg Pulls out of Crisis-Hit Venezuela; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – WEST AFRICA INVESTMENT RESULTING IN STAKE IN A NIGERIAN FOOD MANUFACTURER, CONSOLIDATION OF RESULTS OF LARGEST NIGERIAN FOOD DISTRIBUTOR; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INVESTING ABOUT $420M TO ADD TO VENTURE EQUITY STAKES; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG DISCONTINUING OPS IN VENEZUELA EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 07/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Creates One-Of-A-Kind Breakfast, Fit For Royalty

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $306.45 million for 17.33 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $63.03 million activity.

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64 million and $452.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Madison Square Garden Co (A) by 1,821 shares to 25,984 shares, valued at $7.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Braves Group (C) by 14,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

