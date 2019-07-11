State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Decreased Its Novo (NVO) Holding; Last Week FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. FLIR Systems had 7 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. On Friday, January 25 the stock rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”. See FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) latest ratings:

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Imperial Capital New Target: $56.0000 57.0000

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $56 Maintain

25/01/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased Novo (NVO) stake by 8.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 409,316 shares as Novo (NVO)’s stock declined 4.38%. The State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company holds 4.21M shares with $220.21 million value, down from 4.62M last quarter. Novo now has $115.94B valuation. The stock decreased 3.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 3.37 million shares traded or 149.03% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 6.08% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A…; 20/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 5%; 22/03/2018 – SelectHealth Signs Value-based Contract With Novo Nordisk; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 09/04/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 3rd Wk, Qsymia Advances: Obesity; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK – TRANSACTION IN LINE WITH ANNOUNCEMENT ON 2 MAY THAT NOVO HOLDINGS A/S INTENDS TO MAINTAIN ITS OWNERSHIP OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL AROUND 28%; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 02/04/2018 – Orexigen’s Contrave Falls After 1-Wk, Saxenda Advances: Obesity; 19/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES

The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 254,444 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 9.77% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Net $39.2M; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “All You Need to Know About Flir Systems (FLIR) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FLIR Systems: A Top Consideration For Growth Portfolios – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Add Up The Parts: SPYV Could Be Worth $35 – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Stock Reports for Amazon, UnitedHealth & AbbVie – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

FLIR Systems, Inc. develops, designs, makes, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.23 billion. The firm operates in six divisions: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM and Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection. It has a 24.55 P/E ratio. The Surveillance segment provides enhanced imaging and recognition solutions for various military, law enforcement, public safety, and other government clients for the protection of borders, troops, and public welfare.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLIR Systems, Inc. shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd stated it has 0.13% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% or 827,395 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 22,046 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 200 were accumulated by Cypress Mngmt Limited Com (Wy). Raymond James Fin Advsrs holds 69,023 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Com has 707,925 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 34,885 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mngmt holds 25,881 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 7,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tobam reported 0.17% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). First Merchants Corp reported 60,573 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 60,862 shares. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 16,029 shares. Rice Hall James Associates Ltd Liability Co reported 60,056 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mgmt Incorporated Or stated it has 127,093 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.42B for 20.38 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.