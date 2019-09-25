State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Decreased Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stake by $101.32 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Valuation Declined, Kemper Master Retirement Trust Has Decreased Holding by $546,000

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 57,100 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48 million, down from 64,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $71.56. About 8.86M shares traded or 33.03% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 448,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 14.94 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38B, down from 15.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $220.41. About 866,908 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,875 are held by Page Arthur B. Moreover, Chesley Taft & Associates Llc has 1.17% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Freshford Capital Mgmt Limited Company reported 230,664 shares. Burke Herbert Bank & Trust Tru has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.18% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 17,950 shares. Kistler holds 0.04% or 420 shares. Stephens Ar invested 0.19% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Prudential Public Ltd Com reported 361,351 shares. Oakworth Capital invested in 1,687 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 39,465 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Martin Currie Ltd owns 58,495 shares. Conning Inc invested in 1.51% or 201,973 shares. Cleararc Capital owns 3,290 shares. Us-based Ancora Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Vanguard Group Inc Inc accumulated 19.67 million shares.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 13,123 shares to 40,965 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 41,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 446,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.61M for 24.06 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finemark Comml Bank Trust invested in 27,237 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Royal Comml Bank Of Scotland Gp Public Ltd Company reported 0.13% stake. Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 10,389 shares. Nomura reported 0.09% stake. Park National Oh has 8,037 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Corda Invest Management Limited Co holds 0.33% or 38,409 shares in its portfolio. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 707,915 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.22% or 14,548 shares in its portfolio. 11,010 were accumulated by Intrust Financial Bank Na. Howe & Rusling Inc holds 0.13% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 9,584 shares. Smith Chas P & Associate Pa Cpas owns 0.05% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,725 shares. First Heartland Consultants stated it has 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 8,241 were reported by Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. London Of Virginia holds 0.61% or 902,773 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust, which manages about $164.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17,202 shares to 27,202 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.