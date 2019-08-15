State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Cut Holding in Novo (NVO) by $21.28 Million as Stock Declined; As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Market Valuation Rose, Everett Harris & Company Cut Position by $1.91 Million

Everett Harris & Company decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company sold 10,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 57,178 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.94M, down from 67,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $215.79. About 506,629 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 409,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 4.21 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.21 million, down from 4.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $50.68. About 1.04 million shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 21/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk says haemophilia drug data support clinical profile; 13/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Fall; Obesity Market Down 2%; 22/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK SAYS HELGE LUND WAS ELECTED BOARD CHAIRMAN AT AGM; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: FDA OKS INCLUSION OF DATA ON CARDIOVASCULAR; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE U1…; 18/04/2018 – Sempre Health and Novo Nordisk Partner to Improve Medication Costs for Patients With Diabetes; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 05/04/2018 – Laboratoire Francais du Fractionnement et des Biotechnologies S.A. vs Novo Nordisk Healthcare AG | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 24/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – PEOPLE TREATED WITH SAXENDA ® (LIRAGLUTIDE 3 MG) FOR WEIGHT MANAGEMENT LOST AN AVERAGE OF 8

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37 billion and $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 12,020 shares to 95,709 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 37,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 564,572 shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).