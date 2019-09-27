State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Continues to Hold Holding in Amphenol New (APH); Maple Capital Management Has Lowered Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $6.08 Million; Stock Declined

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 87.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 79,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 11,526 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $877,000, down from 91,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.35. About 3.30 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – QUALCOMM MAY BE ABLE TO GET NXPI MOFCOM OK NEXT MONTH: DEALREP; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm dodges Broadcom but not potential for trade backlash; 20/03/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: China’s regulators are pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its proposal to buy; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q EPS 35c-EPS 50c; 13/03/2018 – Bank fee potential slashed as Trump ends Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $5.3 BLN VS $5.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM HAS PARTNERED WITH CHINESE COS. FOR YRS; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER TO BLOCK BROADCOM’S TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 13/03/2018 – Schumer praises Trump for killing Broadcom bid to buy Qualcomm

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 47.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 13,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 40,965 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93M, up from 27,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $95.68. About 901,450 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 39,970 shares to 3.94 million shares, valued at $210.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 277,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.93M shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Amphenol Corporation Announces Expiration and Final Results of Cash Tender Offers – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Tens of Billions in New Corporate Debt Offerings at Astonishingly Low Rates – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Amphenol Corporation Releases 2018 Sustainability Report – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold APH shares while 184 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 274.73 million shares or 1.13% less from 277.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 0% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Moreover, Piedmont Investment Advsrs has 0.1% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 25,783 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com reported 435,746 shares stake. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Company has invested 2.8% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 252,666 shares. Fosun Interest Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 10,960 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.08% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 5,061 shares. Cibc Mkts invested 0% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Ferguson Wellman Mngmt holds 0.67% or 210,984 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Com reported 40,965 shares stake. Guardian Capital LP owns 5,350 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Carderock Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 2.37% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). 16,838 are held by Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.1% or 24,440 shares. The California-based Shelton Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62 million for 34.70 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parsons Capital Management Inc Ri holds 0.02% or 2,883 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Invest Management holds 0.23% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 366,172 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.38% or 56,615 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 281,803 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 175,992 shares. 1St Source Bancorporation invested in 50,166 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Llc has invested 0.17% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moors And Cabot holds 0.16% or 16,721 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,600 shares. Dodge Cox accumulated 0% or 4,500 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 3,366 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 884,418 shares. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bankshares Of Hawaii owns 20,742 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% stake.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $445.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,649 shares to 38,025 shares, valued at $7.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 22,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.