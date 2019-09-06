State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Boosted Stake in Ppg Inds (PPG) by $1.26 Million as Stock Price Rose; Citigroup (C) Holder First Manhattan Company Cut Stake by $3.87 Million as Share Price Rose

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 62,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 785,680 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.89M, down from 848,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $66.26. About 2.79M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really “speak harshly but carry a small stick,” Citi says; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH AT LEAST 97.9 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q EPS $1.68; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 05/04/2018 – CHEMCHINA’S SYNGENTA CNNCC.UL SAYS HAS MANDATED BNP PARIBAS, CITI, CREDIT SUISSE AND HSBC TO ARRANGE A SERIES OF FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS STARTING ON APRIL 9, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Operating Expenses Rose 2% to $10.9B; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO SAYS ADDING DIGITAL SERVICES LAYS GROUNDWORK FOR NATIONAL CONSUMER BANKING; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi must answer tough succession questions; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 34.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 11,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 44,089 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, up from 32,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $114.88. About 158,965 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Audit Committee Is Overseeing Investigation Into Certain Acctg Matters; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – PPG CEO MIKE MCGARRY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – PPG P – TERMINATION OF MKT MAKING PACT; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Former Vice Pres and Controller Was Put on Administrative Leave as of April 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: 2016 Restructuring Program on Track to Realize $120M Annualized Savings by 2019; 14/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to the Firm’s Investigation of Admitted Improper Accounting; 19/04/2018 – PPG SAYS RAWS MAY NOT RISE AS FAST AS THEY DID IN 4Q AND 1Q; 14/03/2018 – PPG Announces Price Increase for Automotive OEM Coatings in the Americas; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q TO FINISH PROBE OF IMPROPER ACCTG

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Even Financial Announces $25M Funding Round; Aims To Launch Mortgage, Insurance And Student Loan Marketplaces – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.34B for 8.37 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enstar Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 4,409 shares to 8,114 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orion Eng Carbns S.A (NYSE:OEC) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 305,033 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.13% or 27,419 shares. Dana Investment Advsr has 0.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.19% stake. 77,342 are owned by Carret Asset Lc. 20,195 are held by Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Company. E&G Advsrs LP holds 0.85% or 31,096 shares. Franklin Res has 0.84% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ancora Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 36,724 shares. Fiduciary Tru Com holds 182,214 shares. Private Wealth Inc has invested 0.31% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sterling Investment Management stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 8.82 million shares or 0.33% of the stock. Barometer Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lifeplan Finance Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 8,740 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Sei Invests owns 149,068 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 6,252 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Nebraska-based fund reported 100 shares. Valley Natl Advisers owns 228 shares. Bragg Advsr Inc has invested 0.04% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 231,590 shares. Burney Company reported 68,229 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 58,415 shares. Regions Financial has 0.03% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Ameritas Inv Prns holds 0.05% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 10,251 shares. Mufg Americas reported 15,585 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Company stated it has 2,747 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company owns 7,369 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “U.S. Steel names new CIO, adds new board member – Birmingham Business Journal” on August 07, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Tom Donovan Arena in New Brunswick, Canada – Financial Post” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PPG adhesives partnership for lightweight vehicles – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PPG Partners With Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania to Introduce Students to Careers in Artificial Intelligence, STEM-Related Fields – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PPG joins group to create new materials for the U.S. Army – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: August 22, 2019.