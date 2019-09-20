State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Upped Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Stake By $1.85 Million; Kite Realty Group Trust Has 1.14 Sentiment

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.04, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 80 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 70 reduced and sold holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust. The funds in our database now have: 74.03 million shares, up from 73.61 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Kite Realty Group Trust in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 58 Increased: 57 New Position: 23.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) stake by 56.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System acquired 142,251 shares as Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG)’s stock declined 11.81%. The State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 393,866 shares with $5.18M value, up from 251,615 last quarter. Mgic Invt Corp Wis now has $4.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 3.19 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%; 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 12/03/2018 – MGIC promotes Dianna Higgins to Vice President, Internal Audit; 26/04/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70; 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Promotions; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q EPS 38c

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) stake by 6,397 shares to 177,820 valued at $19.17M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) stake by 28,190 shares and now owns 359,701 shares. First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) was reduced too.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $61,450 activity. On Monday, August 5 the insider Arrigoni Daniel A. bought $61,450.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold MTG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 300.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 304.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Gru stated it has 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). The Nebraska-based Cwm Llc has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0.05% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Us Bank De holds 13,211 shares. 275,000 were reported by Westport Asset Management Incorporated. Brighton Jones reported 0.09% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 19,923 shares stake. Amp Capital stated it has 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Numerixs Invest Inc holds 0.01% or 3,487 shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 18,353 shares stake. Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 14,000 shares. Zacks Management reported 0.07% stake.

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MGIC Investment August insurance in force rises 6.2% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MGIC’s Q2 Is Excellent. The Stock Remains Cheap, Even To Liquidation Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MGIC Investment CFO to be next CEO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It engages in ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, construction, expansion, and development and redevelopment of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, parking garage, commercial property under development, parcels of land, shopping, dining, and entertainment properties.

More notable recent Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 4, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Quarterly Common Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kite Realty Group Trust to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kite Realty Group Trust Makes Significant Progress on Disposition Program and Reports First Quarter 2019 Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kite Realty Group Trust to Present at NAREIT’s REITweek 2019 Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Kite Realty Group Trust for 1.76 million shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owns 2.83 million shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 0.43% invested in the company for 307,643 shares. The Illinois-based Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.31% in the stock. Presima Inc., a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 100,500 shares.