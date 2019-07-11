State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Upped Its Position in Concho Res (CXO) by $331,320; Nuwave Investment Management Holding in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Upped by $452,540 as Shares Declined

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 23375% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 1,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1,878 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $456,000, up from 8 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $214.68. About 1.13M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 3,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 270,863 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.06M, up from 267,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $103. About 1.29M shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 24.76% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 15/05/2018 – Concho Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price New Era Adds Teck Resources, Cuts Concho; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Buy RSP Permian; 26/03/2018 – Concho Resources says well efficiencies continue to improve; 29/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $164; RATING HOLD; 14/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP Permian for about $8 bln; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 14/05/2018 – Concho Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS TO RSP HOLDER $50.24/SHR

More notable recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Bill Nygren’s Oakmark Select Fund 2nd-Quarter Shareholder Commentary – GuruFocus.com” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Eversource Energy (ES) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Concho, WPX, P-E firms sell Permian midstream operation for $3.6B – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Bill Nygren Comments on Concho Resources – GuruFocus.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hartstreet: Lea County King Concho Dethrones EOG – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4,708 shares to 415,280 shares, valued at $51.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,463 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $223,020 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 10 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0.03% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Hsbc Public Lc accumulated 0.03% or 128,681 shares. Wetherby Asset Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). 85,244 were accumulated by Maryland Cap Management. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.06% or 23,759 shares. Asset Management Inc invested in 0% or 1,168 shares. Amg Natl Bancorporation has invested 0.08% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Lord Abbett Ltd accumulated 0.1% or 266,854 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0.07% or 2.19 million shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 23,285 shares. L S Advsr Inc reported 8,755 shares stake. Rafferty Asset Lc holds 0.05% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) or 28,364 shares. Connable Office has invested 0.22% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $18.74 million activity. MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold $8.65 million worth of stock or 40,000 shares. Klarich Lee also sold $1.68M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares. BONVANIE RENE sold $1.87 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Tuesday, January 15.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 4,894 shares to 39 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49 shares, and cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).