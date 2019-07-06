State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Upped Icu Med (ICUI) Position; General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Cobblestone Capital Advisors Raised Its Position by $675,477 as Share Value Rose

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 75,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 442,965 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, up from 367,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 29.86M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Japan: Japan Set to Modify its GE Food Labeling System – March 23, 2018; 12/04/2018 – GE reportedly looking at spinoff or public offering for its $7 billion transportation business; 23/04/2018 – DJ General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GE); 12/04/2018 – General Electric is reportedly considering either an IPO or some sort of hybrid deal for its GE Transportation unit; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $28,660 MLN, UP 7 PCT; 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – CONTRACT TO INSTALL FLUE GAS DESULPHURIZATION (FGD) SYSTEM AT SUPER THERMAL POWER PROJECT (STPP) IN TELANGANA; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 20/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker over speed of safety checks; 26/03/2018 – Retail AI Software Provider Fract Announces Partnership with Current, Powered by GE; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has “zero equity value,” according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 2,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,353 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, up from 19,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $251.46. About 59,418 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 16.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 81,400 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.03% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,300 shares. Advisory Svcs Ltd holds 0% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) or 84 shares. Stifel Fin has invested 0.03% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 49,973 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.05% or 4,400 shares. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 0.05% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 63,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Globeflex Cap Lp reported 0.45% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Proshare Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Commercial Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 68,663 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 24,739 shares. Markston Int Llc has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,280 shares to 589,397 shares, valued at $116.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 5,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,831 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $363,285 activity.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITE) by 6,205 shares to 11,780 shares, valued at $712,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 44,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,629 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.