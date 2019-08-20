State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Upped Fortinet (FTNT) Stake by $361,050 as Stock Declined; Verity Asset Management Has Cut Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $1.11 Million; Market Valuation Declined

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 4,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 197,852 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61M, up from 193,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $81.16. About 695,860 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $35.18. About 19.79 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALLS FOR HYDROMORPHONE HCL INJECTION; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – FOCUS-Takeda CEO prescribes surgical R&D cuts after $62 bln Shire deal; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INITIATES DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY STUDY; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer: RETACRIT Is First U.S. Biosimilar Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agent Now Approved Across All Indications; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of auction to buy $20bn Pfizer business; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 4,303 shares to 367,674 shares, valued at $26.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 6,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,823 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.09% or 183,364 shares in its portfolio. London Of Virginia has 1.79% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 4.92M shares. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Co reported 1.71% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lipe And Dalton accumulated 4,519 shares or 0.14% of the stock. British Columbia Invest reported 0.48% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cna Finance Corp holds 1.26% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 139,870 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 20,805 shares. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx reported 56,800 shares. Mirador Capital LP reported 1.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Argent Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 624,161 shares. Staley Capital Advisers accumulated 1.07 million shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Com invested in 12.41 million shares or 0.65% of the stock. Cortland Assoc Inc Mo owns 7,746 shares. Moreover, Rowland & Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Dumont & Blake Llc owns 16,089 shares.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $86.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 35,809 shares to 50,062 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 12,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO).