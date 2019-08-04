State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Trimmed Position in Avery Dennison (AVY) by $367,360 as Valuation Rose; As Deluxe (DLX) Market Valuation Rose, Burns J W & Co Cut Its Holding

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $43.49. About 290,339 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.29 TO $1.35; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Announces CEO Succession Plan; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – ACQUIRED LOGOMIX FOR $43 MLN IN AN ALL CASH TRANSACTION; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX, A PROVIDER OF CUSTOM MARKETING PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX FOR $43M IN CASH; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Acquires LogoMix, A Provider Of Custom Marketing Products For Small Businesses; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $2.065 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Succession Committee Has Been Formed to Lead the Succession Process, Which Will Consider Both Internal and External Candidates; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SAYS LEE SCHRAM WILL RETIRE AS CEO

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 3,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 115,922 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10 million, down from 119,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $110.87. About 474,978 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 EPS $4.90-EPS $5.10; 12/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Upcoming Investor Events; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RESTRUCTURING PLAN EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A NET REDUCTION IN HEADCOUNT OF ABOUT 150 POSITIONS; 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.85-Adj EPS $6.05; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – TOTAL PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ASSOCIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $70 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold AVY shares while 159 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 70.60 million shares or 1.17% more from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0.02% or 21,980 shares in its portfolio. Kames Capital Public Ltd Com holds 1.35% or 423,007 shares in its portfolio. 80,773 were accumulated by Prudential Fincl. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Grp Lc has invested 0.01% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). United Kingdom-based Artemis Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.31% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Shine Invest Advisory Ser Inc stated it has 93 shares. Walthausen Com Limited Liability Co has 0.61% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Icon Advisers, a Colorado-based fund reported 7,000 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust & Tru reported 2,579 shares stake. B Riley Wealth Mngmt owns 0.08% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 4,199 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0% or 15,365 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Amp has 29,473 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY).

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 14,566 shares to 368,617 shares, valued at $12.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 554,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. AVY’s profit will be $137.23M for 17.00 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Virginia Retirement System Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 247,000 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 128,165 shares. Riverhead Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4,836 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 31,569 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.01% or 56,856 shares in its portfolio. James Investment Rech reported 56,593 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Art Advsrs Lc reported 12,900 shares. Burney holds 12,249 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 17,689 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 1.51 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 9,600 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 8,831 shares. 634,386 were accumulated by Geode Cap Limited Company. Proshare Ltd Llc reported 8,871 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.83 million for 6.59 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,739 shares to 21,286 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Mgmt (NYSE:WM).