State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Raised Holding in Fortinet (FTNT) by $361,050 as Shares Declined; Bank Of America (BAC) Holder Rockshelter Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 31,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 225,655 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, up from 194,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 28.71M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Genomic Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Brokerage Staffs Up, Robos Target the Rich — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – Japan regulator warns Deutsche, Bank of America over bond-price fixing; 14/05/2018 – Alder Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q TRADING REV. EX-DVA $4.1B, EST. $4.14B; 10/04/2018 – BofA’s Finucane on Coal, Lending to Gun Companies, Green Bonds (Video); 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 15/04/2018 – Bank of America Should See Earnings, Revenue Rise — Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER – CO IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOFA MERRILL LYNCH WITH RESPECT TO NEW DEBT FACILITY TO REFINANCE EXISTING DEBT OBLIGATIONS

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 4,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 197,852 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61M, up from 193,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $84.71. About 1.75 million shares traded or 7.36% up from the average. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,667 shares to 670,560 shares, valued at $178.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 5,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,831 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00M and $288.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinseo Sa (NYSE:TSE) by 23,982 shares to 87,010 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications by 6,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,085 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shayne & Limited Liability Com has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 441,038 shares. Amica Mutual Insur owns 1.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 298,226 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 157,773 shares. National Bank & Trust has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Manhattan reported 156,869 shares stake. Metropolitan Life holds 33,119 shares. 13.00M are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Howe & Rusling Inc reported 314,745 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0% or 26,234 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L stated it has 1.16 million shares. Rwc Asset Limited Liability Partnership invested in 1.34% or 1.06M shares. Davis Selected Advisers reported 1.51 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Moreover, American Intll Grp Inc Inc has 0.32% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 1.10 million were accumulated by Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Liability Company.