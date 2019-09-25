State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Lowered Its Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $2.65 Million; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Fragasso Group Increased Position

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 3,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 29,129 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82M, up from 25,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $135.36. About 4.89 million shares traded or 13.41% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 10,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 342,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.35 million, down from 353,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $251.02. About 1.25M shares traded or 26.26% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,551 are owned by Prentiss Smith And. Arrow Financial Corp invested 1.22% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Iowa National Bank & Trust holds 43,829 shares or 2.56% of its portfolio. North Point Port Managers Corp Oh accumulated 108,305 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Financial Bank has 0.29% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Northside Management Ltd reported 0.24% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Dsc LP accumulated 1,976 shares. Aristotle Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 38,207 shares. Botty Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fayez Sarofim & Communications reported 2.59 million shares. Diversified Com invested 0.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Associated Banc invested 1.22% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 930 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams owns 12,674 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Western Cap Mngmt has 3.57% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06M and $505.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 9,631 shares to 143,379 shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Newman Dignan And Sheerar holds 1,235 shares. Orleans Management La accumulated 0.77% or 4,071 shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Liability Com reported 27 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2.25 million shares. 847 are held by Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Park Avenue Secs reported 3,079 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Capstone Inv Advsr Limited holds 3,414 shares. Amg National Tru Commercial Bank owns 5,188 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Gillespie Robinson Grimm invested in 122,069 shares. Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 27,249 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 5,804 are held by Roberts Glore Il. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation owns 20,830 shares. Exane Derivatives has 247 shares.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55 million for 18.96 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.