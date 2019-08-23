State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Lowered Its Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Holding by $359,680; Stock Price Declined; Highline Capital Management Has Increased Its Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Holding

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 250.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 311,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 436,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.97M, up from 124,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $93.61. About 1.75M shares traded or 17.72% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA – IF ALL DEVELOPMENT-RELATED MILESTONE PAYMENTS ARE MET, CO TO MAKE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $45 MLN OVER AN ABOUT TWO-YEAR EVALUATION PERIOD; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System analyzed 2,810 shares as the company's stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 190,567 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.41 million, down from 193,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $16.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $124.49. About 787,260 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500.

More notable recent Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:AMP) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Blitz And Autonomy Talk – Seeking Alpha” published on April 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ameriprise Financial gains a bull at Argus – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Passive investing movement gained steam last year – Morningstar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 238,530 shares to 3.04 million shares, valued at $17.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ladder Cap Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 41,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Trexquant Invest Lp has invested 0.13% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.19% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Johnson Gru reported 0.06% stake. Stephens Ar holds 2,264 shares. 24,500 are held by Zweig. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 137,729 shares. Aristotle Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 2.31% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Lowe Brockenbrough & invested 1.03% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Rmb Management Limited Company accumulated 2,237 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Associated Banc reported 46,969 shares. Fundx Gp Ltd Liability stated it has 1,800 shares. Paradigm Asset Commerce Ltd Llc reported 10,160 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0.41% or 1.12 million shares in its portfolio. Central Bankshares And Tru, a Kentucky-based fund reported 260 shares. Raymond James Advsrs Inc, Florida-based fund reported 34,998 shares.

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.96 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.22 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $518.25 million for 7.86 P/E if the $3.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual EPS reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.46% negative EPS growth.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.16 million activity. INGRAM DOUGLAS S bought 16,252 shares worth $2.00 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,605 are owned by Raymond James. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 12,428 shares. Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 0.08% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Bank & Trust Of America De has 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Cadian Mgmt LP holds 610,546 shares or 2.84% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 0.02% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 39,590 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited invested in 4,195 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Fincl Gru Inc owns 20,240 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trellus Mngmt Company Llc holds 0.57% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 15,158 shares stake. Susquehanna Group Llp owns 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 230,010 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Moreover, Sivik Glob Health Lc has 0.66% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 15,000 shares.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 59,206 shares to 278,858 shares, valued at $80.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 609,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Far Pt Acquisition Corp.