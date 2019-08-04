State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Lowered Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Stake by $355,200; Murphy Capital Management Cut Its Holding in United Technologies (UTX) by $529,280 as Share Price Declined

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 11.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 59,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, down from 66,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 4,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 72,840 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.39M, down from 76,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.17M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 23/05/2018 – United Tech: Most Job Openings Will Result From Retirements, Normal Turnover; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.27 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity. Bailey Robert J. also sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Colony Group Ltd Co has 0.2% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 37,523 shares. Findlay Park Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.13 million shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.32% stake. Lincoln Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Garland Capital Management reported 39,760 shares. Davis R M Incorporated holds 272,660 shares. Professional Advisory Serv holds 112,357 shares or 2.91% of its portfolio. Loeb Prns has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First Foundation Advsrs reported 1.16% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Edge Wealth Limited Com reported 26,069 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Med has invested 0.19% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Waters Parkerson And Ltd Company holds 0.48% or 44,328 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Hldgs Incorporated has 694,983 shares. First Personal Finance Serv accumulated 4,542 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Granite Invest Prns Ltd Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM) by 7,794 shares to 20,754 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 7,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Investment Mngmt Communications Ltd Liability Company owns 32,039 shares. New York-based Prelude Mgmt Llc has invested 0.14% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Moody Retail Bank Trust Division has invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested in 0.05% or 143,289 shares. Harvest Mgmt Lc accumulated 1.08% or 15,000 shares. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 393,000 shares. 4,609 were reported by Cibc Asset Management. Shelton Capital reported 460 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.02% or 3.98 million shares in its portfolio. Prudential Incorporated holds 0% or 18,760 shares. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, New York-based fund reported 1.65M shares. 238,443 are owned by Invesco Ltd. 197,409 are held by Kennedy Capital Mngmt. Gabelli & Inv Advisers, a New York-based fund reported 712,528 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI).

