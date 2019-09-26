State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Lowered Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding by $2.17 Million; Stock Price Rose; Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Lowered by $376,300 as Stock Rose

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 12,545 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $676,000, down from 19,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 3.60M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 38,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 812,781 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.13M, down from 851,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 3.18M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 05/04/2018 – DELTA: MALWARE COULD ONLY AFFECT INFO SHOWN ON THE SCREEN; 03/04/2018 – DELTA SEES MARCH QTR ADJ. TRASM UP ABOUT 5%; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – NO LONGER DISAGGREGATING PASSENGER REVENUE BY MAINLINE AND REGIONAL CARRIERS; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 SYSTEM CAPACITY UP ABOUT 3 PCT; 14/05/2018 – DAL: PERSIAN GULF AIR SUBSIDIES BIGGEST THREAT TO U.S. CARRIERS; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees FY19 Revenue Growth 4% to 6%; 07/03/2018 – DELTA HAS 50 SCHEDULED CANCELLATIONS IN NORTHEAST THURSDAY; 15/03/2018 – Britain’s Virgin Atlantic posts loss on weak pound, hurricane impact; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: AMEX CO-BRANDED CARD TO CONTRIBUTE $3.3 BILLION IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – U.S. East Coast refiners look to Texas crude for discounted oil

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13 million for 22.25 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Lc stated it has 622,301 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 1,003 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Umb Comml Bank N A Mo has invested 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 1St Source Comml Bank invested in 0.02% or 4,726 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 288,000 shares. Gamco Et Al owns 0.92% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 2.24 million shares. Bp Pcl accumulated 199,000 shares. Cibc Mkts holds 121,929 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Duff And Phelps Inv Mgmt Co accumulated 15,657 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rampart Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0.14% or 22,601 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 10,647 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 256,507 shares. Stifel Fincl invested in 0.11% or 785,009 shares. Anchor Cap Ltd Co reported 416,930 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Valicenti Advisory Service accumulated 12,668 shares.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $38.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 4,506 shares to 54,008 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 11,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deltec Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.09% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Citigroup reported 345,332 shares. Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 65,045 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. 3,776 are owned by Partnervest Advisory Ser Limited. Prudential Finance Incorporated reported 1.13M shares. Hm Payson And Co has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Par Capital Management holds 9.4% or 9.89 million shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Co holds 1.01% or 16,059 shares in its portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Com, Texas-based fund reported 30,237 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.43% stake. Coldstream Cap Management holds 0.02% or 5,079 shares in its portfolio. Motco invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon invested in 0.1% or 6.40 million shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Lenox Wealth Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).