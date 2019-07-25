State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Increases Holding in Hubspot (HUBS); Fedex (FDX) Holder Capital Investment Counsel Raised Its Holding by $2.74 Million

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 11.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 2,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, up from 19,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $182.12. About 447,397 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 65.02% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 10/05/2018 – ManoByte Honored as HubSpot’s Impact Award Winner for Sales Enablement; 23/04/2018 – HubSpot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – HubSpot Invests in Grow.com to Help Serve SMB Market; 22/03/2018 – RevM achieves Gold Tier Certification as a HubSpot Agency Partner; 08/03/2018 HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $123 FROM $113; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in HubSpot; 01/05/2018 – HubSpot Grows Platform with New Workplace by Facebook Integration; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.56, REV VIEW $484.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.59 TO $0.65; 22/05/2018 – Azuqua Joins HubSpot’s Apps for Agency Services Program to Help Top Tier Digital Agencies Deliver Custom Integrations and Automations

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 291.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,346 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $175.87. About 1.96 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – KOLR10 KOZL: #BREAKING: The location of the newest explosion is 3.5 miles south of the FedEx store authorities say the serial; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CO IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, MINI-TENDER OFFER/ MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS; 21/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer makes a connection between FedEx’s post-earnings conference call and the president’s newly appointed economic advisor, Larry Kudlow; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX TO RECORD ABOUT $374M NONCASH CHARGE IN 4Q; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX EXPANDING E-COMMERCE CAPABILITIES WITH PURCHASE OF P2P; 02/04/2018 – FedEx cyberattacks wanted to destroy more than just money, experts say; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q FedEx Ground Avg Daily Package Volume Up 6%; 10/05/2018 – FedEx Releases 2018 Global Citizenship Report

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13 billion and $272.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,798 shares to 120,075 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $318,546 activity. 2,300 shares valued at $419,160 were sold by MERINO JOHN L on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altavista Wealth Mgmt owns 1,685 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 169,775 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 6,000 shares. Btc Cap Mgmt accumulated 21,180 shares. The Netherlands-based Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv has invested 0.2% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Salem Inv Counselors holds 0.01% or 434 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers has 0.01% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.22% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Deltec Asset Management Llc invested 0.17% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Trexquant Investment Lp reported 52,016 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Communications accumulated 340,400 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Penobscot Management Company stated it has 4,637 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Highvista Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,400 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Limited has 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 53 shares.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 4,910 shares to 96,182 shares, valued at $6.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 5,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,717 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 82,920 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp owns 1.14 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James has 0% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 16,984 shares. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Wasatch Advsr Inc has invested 0.91% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Redwood Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). First Trust Advsrs Lp holds 0.3% or 904,824 shares in its portfolio. Axa reported 129,317 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 112,820 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.01% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) or 21,660 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 5,192 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). 24,161 are owned by Advisory. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 9,097 shares.