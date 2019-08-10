State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Increased Its Synovus Finl (SNV) Holding; Kellogg Co (K) Sentiment Is 1

Kellogg Co (K) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 236 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 235 sold and reduced holdings in Kellogg Co. The investment professionals in our database reported: 288.44 million shares, down from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Kellogg Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 49 Reduced: 186 Increased: 171 New Position: 65.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) stake by 5.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System acquired 9,363 shares as Synovus Finl Corp (SNV)’s stock rose 5.53%. The State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 170,801 shares with $5.87 million value, up from 161,438 last quarter. Synovus Finl Corp now has $5.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $35.92. About 1.08 million shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) stake by 4,040 shares to 522,999 valued at $48.69 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) stake by 6,210 shares and now owns 360,320 shares. Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Synovus (NYSE:SNV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Synovus had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. Stephens maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Buy” rating and $49 target in Sunday, February 24 report.

Kellogg Company manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.52 billion. The firm operates through U.S. It has a 24.94 P/E ratio. Morning Foods, U.S.

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $62.18. About 1.65 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (K) has declined 18.38% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500.

