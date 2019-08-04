State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Increased Holding in Oneok New (OKE) by $534,405 as Shares Rose; Burns J W & Co Position in Waste Mgmt (WM) Has Increased as Market Value Rose

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 7,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 526,872 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.80M, up from 519,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.32 billion market cap company. It closed at $70.99 lastly. It is up 0.71% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt (WM) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 4,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 32,366 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 28,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $116.73. About 1.61M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “7 A-Rated Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Yahoo News” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Companies Building the Circular Economy – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 539 shares stake. Alabama-based Notis has invested 0.2% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Price T Rowe Associate Md has 878,608 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Med Trust holds 0.17% or 1,837 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs has 45 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) reported 11,749 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation Tru has 18.63M shares. Schulhoff Inc accumulated 10,820 shares. 744 are held by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Godshalk Welsh Management Inc reported 1.23% stake. Moreno Evelyn V reported 60,895 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 52,300 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt reported 45 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt reported 1.31% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Atwood & Palmer reported 1,703 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Investment holds 1.13% or 342,024 shares in its portfolio. Hilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,776 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Optimum Advisors has 0.01% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 500 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Com stated it has 75,630 shares. Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 0.12% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Gulf Intll Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.11% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Moody Bancorporation Division reported 471 shares. Da Davidson Company reported 32,257 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp has 18,328 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Webster Fincl Bank N A accumulated 2,000 shares. Dakota Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 14,000 shares. Parsons Capital Ri reported 3,755 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% or 44 shares. Chevy Chase holds 0.1% or 349,245 shares in its portfolio. 97,074 were accumulated by Robertson Opportunity Limited Liability Com.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ONEOK’s Cash Flow Soars in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ONEOK, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ONEOK Second-quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.