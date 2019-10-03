State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Holds Holding in Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG); Cna Financial Position in Covanta Hldg (CVA) Trimmed as Stock Value Declined

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 62,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 356,779 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.39 million, down from 419,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.13. About 207,210 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 05/03/2018 Covanta Holding Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Covanta Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take-Back Program; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Corp Reports 2018 1Q Results and Affirms 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 11/05/2018 – Covanta’s Alex Piscitelli Honored by the Chester Environmental Partnership for Exceptional Record of Compliance; 23/05/2018 – Covanta CEO Stephen Jones to Speak at 7th Annual World Waste to Energy and Resources Summit in London; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $425M-$455M; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q EPS $1.53; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 5,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 561,651 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.30M, up from 555,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.01. About 481,740 shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Net $597M; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AT QTR END, BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE OF $36.06 DECLINED 3% FROM DEC. 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO AMENDMENT TO ITS EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ON OR ABOUT MARCH END; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL PROVIDE FOR REVOLVING LOANS AS WELL AS FOR ISSUANCE OF LETTERS OF CREDIT UP TO $750 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hartford Financial Services Group , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIG); 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECTED AMENDMENT ON OR ABOUT MARCH END WILL ALSO AUTOMATICALLY REPLACE CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH AN AMENDED, RESTATED ONE; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONTINUES REVIEW OF TALCOTT’S RATINGS FOR DOWNGRADE; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REDUCTION OF COMPANY’S MINIMUM CONSOLIDATED NET WORTH FINANCIAL COVENANT TO $9 BLN

More notable recent Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS Receives NYSE Non-Compliance Notification Due to Minimum Average Share Price Requirement – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Innoviva, Inc. (INVA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $481.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 55,217 shares to 60,117 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 23,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS).

Analysts await Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.08 EPS, up 300.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. CVA’s profit will be $10.51 million for 53.53 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Covanta Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $38.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consol Energy Inc New by 16,151 shares to 14,827 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 8,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,300 shares, and cut its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC).

More notable recent The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 61% – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) were released by: Insurancejournal.com and their article: “5 New Insurance Companies OK’d to Do Business in Arkansas – Insurance Journal” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Hartford offers $300M of 6.000% non-cumulative preferred stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 31, 2018.