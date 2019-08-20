State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Holding in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) Decreased by $322,392 as Shares Rose; Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Share Price Rose While Eagle Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $518,379

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 2,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 471,717 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.90M, down from 474,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $254.45. About 177,324 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) by 34.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 46,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 88,087 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $697,000, down from 134,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.35. About 119,463 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 18/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M; 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Rev $164.3M; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 43,626 shares to 71,385 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 51,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Mkts invested in 3,889 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,012 shares. Old Bank In holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 31,495 shares. Scopus Asset Lp reported 0.52% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 8,000 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc owns 20,861 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 29,500 were accumulated by Harvey Partners Limited Liability Corp. Bridges Invest Mngmt holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 48,666 shares. Moreover, Cordasco Net has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 245 shares. Aperio Group Lc reported 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Bb&T Limited Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). First Interstate Bank & Trust owns 485 shares. Caledonia (Private) Invs Pty Ltd owns 1.59 million shares for 6.75% of their portfolio. Moreover, Moody Bancshares Tru Division has 0% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Analysts await Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. HLX’s profit will be $25.28 million for 10.81 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.