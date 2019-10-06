State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Upped Its Mid Amer Apt Cmntys (MAA) Position; Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Has 0.95 Sentiment

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA) stake by 7.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System acquired 12,722 shares as Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA)’s stock rose 7.86%. The State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 174,331 shares with $20.53M value, up from 161,609 last quarter. Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc now has $15.05B valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $132.44. About 572,200 shares traded or 6.81% up from the average. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 FFO $5.85/Shr-FFO $6.15/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Communities Director James K. Lowder Resigns From Compensation Committee; 14/03/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 29/05/2018 – ACORDA REPORTS EMA VALIDATION OF MAA SUBMISSION FOR INBRIJA™ (L; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 08/03/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY SAYS GIVEN WRITTEN NOTICE TO EMA TO REQUEST RE-EXAMINATION OF NEGATIVE OPINION ISSUED BY CHMP IN FEB 2018 FOR MAA FOR NERATINIB; 18/04/2018 – SHIRE – SWISS AGENCY FOR THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS VALIDATES SHIRE’S MAA FOR INVESTIGATIONAL HEREDITARY ANGIOEDEMA (HAE) TREATMENT LANADELUMAB; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 EPS $1.78-EPS $2.08; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q EPS 42c; 09/03/2018 – MAA GROUP BHD MAAS.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3 SEN PER SHARE UNDER THE SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND SYSTEM FOR FY ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2018

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.52, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 20 investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 21 cut down and sold equity positions in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust. The investment managers in our database now own: 6.53 million shares, down from 7.03 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 14 Increased: 15 New Position: 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 102.83 million shares or 0.08% more from 102.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,450 are held by Roanoke Asset Mngmt. First Trust Advisors Lp has 0.08% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 355,777 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested 0% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 0.03% or 3,894 shares. Raymond James Serv Advsr accumulated 36,336 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oakworth Cap stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Driehaus Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 10,474 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 5,873 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natl Pension has 0.06% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). 8,639 are owned by Rampart Investment Limited Company. New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.31% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Moreover, Natixis Advsr Lp has 0.05% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Clean Yield Group has invested 1.14% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 1.76 million shares. Mesirow Investment has 10,070 shares.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) stake by 9,567 shares to 774,418 valued at $61.90M in 2019Q2. It also reduced International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 56,104 shares and now owns 1.17 million shares. Cloudera Inc was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.15. About 48,282 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust for 401,437 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 1.18 million shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goodwin Daniel L has 0.33% invested in the company for 56,866 shares. The Missouri-based Smith Moore & Co. has invested 0.23% in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 23,331 shares.