State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Upped Its Holding in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by $324,900; Moon Capital Management LP Lifted Its Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Position by $9.98 Million; Market Value Declined

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 450 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 33,190 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.00 million, up from 32,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.88% or $25.61 during the last trading session, reaching $685.78. About 241,814 shares traded or 24.72% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 885.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 624,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 694,489 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, up from 70,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.08% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $10.13. About 9.48M shares traded or 36.54% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – OSBORNE’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Six Classes of CD 2007-CD5; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Digital Competition Isn’t Relenting — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND 4Q EPS $1.41, EST. $1.39; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low- to mid-$2 range; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING ITS NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE BY FISCAL 2020; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Arthur Stark, Chief Merchandising Officer, Departs — Filing

