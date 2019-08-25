State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Trimmed Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) Position; Shorts at Chuys Holdings (CHUY) Raised By 11.72%

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) stake by 27.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 31,577 shares as Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB)’s stock declined 13.80%. The State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 81,268 shares with $2.52M value, down from 112,845 last quarter. Pebblebrook Hotel Tr now has $3.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $26.01. About 862,513 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 17/04/2018 – Sharenet: -Pebblebrook boosts offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST OFFERS FINAL MERGER PROPOSAL; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK BID REPRESENTS 33.2% PREMIUM TO MARCH 27 CLOSE; 16/04/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties to Review Revised Unsolicited Proposal from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust; 21/05/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – CO’S OFFER IS “SUBSTANTIALLY SUPERIOR” TO DEAL THAT LASALLE HAS REACHED WITH BLACKSTONE; 28/03/2018 – Pebblebrook offers to buy LaSalle Hotel Properties for over $3 bln; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 2018 FFO $2.56/Shr-FFO $2.69/Shr; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – REVISED PROPOSAL ALSO PROVIDES LASALLE’S SHAREHOLDERS WITH OPTION TO ELECT TO GET CASH UP TO MAXIMUM OF 15%; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT LASALLE HAS NOT RESPONDED TO REVISED PROPOSAL; 28/03/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL CONFIRMS REJECTION OF PEBBLEBROOK OFFER

Chuys Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) had an increase of 11.72% in short interest. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $24.14. Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has declined 26.32% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.39 in 2018Q4.

ChuyÂ’s Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, ChuyÂ’s Opco, Inc., owns and operates restaurants under the ChuyÂ’s name in Texas and 16 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company has market cap of $400.88 million. The companyÂ’s restaurants provide Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. It has a 76.39 P/E ratio. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and operated 82 full-service restaurants in 16 states.

Among 2 analysts covering Chuy’s Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Chuy’s Holdings has $23 highest and $1900 lowest target. $21’s average target is -13.01% below currents $24.14 stock price. Chuy’s Holdings had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Friday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets.

Among 3 analysts covering Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pebblebrook Hotel has $3500 highest and $2900 lowest target. $32’s average target is 23.03% above currents $26.01 stock price. Pebblebrook Hotel had 6 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America.

Analysts await Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. PEB’s profit will be $104.51M for 8.13 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased Wabash Natl Corp (NYSE:WNC) stake by 35,765 shares to 84,432 valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4.