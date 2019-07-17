State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Trimmed Its Position in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by $1.26 Million as Valuation Declined; Ing Groep Nv Has Lowered Holding in Humana (HUM) as Shares Declined

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 19.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 4,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,191 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, down from 25,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $284.3. About 779,888 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 15.87% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Adj EPS $3.36; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA 1Q ADJ EPS $3.36, EST. $3.20; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana 1Q EPS $3.53; 21/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE SAYS EGAN-JONES JOINS ISS IN RECOMMENDING KINDRED STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” TRANSACTION WITH TPG, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE, HUMANA; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana Raises 2018 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 28/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE SAYS DELAWARE COURT ALSO DENIED ALL RELIEF BRIGADE CAPITAL SOUGHT IN CONNECTION WITH ITS MOTION FOR PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID TO BE IN EARLY DEAL TALKS WITH HUMANA: DJ/CNBC; 29/03/2018 – Vanessa O’Connell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 18,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 866,120 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.30M, down from 884,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $66.24. About 1.68M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Analysts await Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $5.24 EPS, up 32.32% or $1.28 from last year’s $3.96 per share. HUM’s profit will be $707.58M for 13.56 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.48 actual EPS reported by Humana Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.96% EPS growth.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tributary Capital Limited Liability reported 1,700 shares. Product Partners Ltd Liability invested in 110,101 shares. Rhenman & Asset Management has 77,000 shares for 2.4% of their portfolio. 4,525 are owned by Highland Capital L P. Rmb Capital Management Lc holds 2,124 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.12% or 236,325 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company invested in 0.15% or 15,000 shares. Blair William And Il reported 5,417 shares. Capital Research Glob Invsts, a California-based fund reported 4.35M shares. Parus Fin (Uk) has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Vanguard Grp Incorporated invested in 10.39 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.14% or 197,933 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Bbr Partners Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.02% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.07% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 13,365 shares to 130,713 shares, valued at $31.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apriem Advsrs owns 57,792 shares. Natixis invested in 0% or 4,235 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability reported 0.05% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp has invested 0.28% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 5,600 shares. Webster National Bank & Trust N A invested 0.27% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.11% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Ghp Invest Advsrs Inc reported 14,374 shares. Moreover, Citadel Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Howard Cap Mngmt holds 0.03% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 2,950 shares. Btim Corp invested 0.49% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Monetary Group has invested 0.13% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Strs Ohio holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 1.28 million shares. Moody Bancshares Division has 0% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 519 shares.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.12M for 17.62 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 12,364 shares to 48,849 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 5,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

