State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Trimmed Holding in Pgt Innovations (PGTI) by $996,450; D-E Shaw & Company Increased Axogen (AXGN) Position

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Axogen Inc (AXGN) by 102.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 160,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 316,639 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, up from 156,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Axogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $784.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 196,371 shares traded. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 48.16% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 21/05/2018 – AxoGen at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 21/04/2018 – DJ AxoGen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXGN); 21/05/2018 – AxoGen Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chmn of the Bd; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN, NAMES KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – AxoGen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 3.4% Position in AxoGen; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN’S FORMER CHAIR JAMIE M. GROOMS TO REMAIN DIRECTOR; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – ELECTED KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD IN ADDITION TO CURRENT ROLE AS PRESIDENT AND CEO

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc (PGTI) by 87.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 76,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,995 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152,000, down from 87,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Pgt Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $936.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.05. About 455,023 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 16.28% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q EPS 14c; 16/03/2018 PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 16/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge; 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 EPS 81c-EPS 98c; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 19/04/2018 – DJ PGT Innovations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGTI)

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 90,388 shares to 86,400 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermon Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:THR) by 52,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,865 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (Put) (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 39 investors sold PGTI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.66 million shares or 3.72% less from 50.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perritt Capital Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 107,000 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited has 83,860 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 0.02% or 2,839 shares. Jennison Associate Lc has 1.46M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New York-based Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 0.02% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). State Street Corporation holds 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) or 1.55M shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 0.01% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) or 14,636 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 21,700 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 51,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock invested in 9.23 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 62,500 shares stake. Globeflex Cap Lp reported 0.15% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Amer Gp reported 0% stake. Millennium Management Limited reported 269,871 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 11,202 shares to 121,628 shares, valued at $11.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 6,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $157,440 activity. $43,050 worth of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) was bought by Jackson Jeffrey T.