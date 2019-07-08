State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Trimmed By $2.15 Million Its Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Position; Myers Industries (MYE) Sentiment Is 1.41

Myers Industries Inc (MYE) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 65 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 46 cut down and sold equity positions in Myers Industries Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 30.28 million shares, down from 30.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Myers Industries Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 33 Increased: 40 New Position: 25.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) stake by 51.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 82,731 shares as Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP)’s stock rose 15.66%. The State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 77,314 shares with $2.04 million value, down from 160,045 last quarter. Horizon Pharma Plc now has $4.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.71% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $22.96. About 1.35M shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidanc; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE TO $390 MLN TO $415 MLN; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC REPORTS STRONG FIRST-QUARTER 2018 ORPHAN AND RHEUMATOLOGY NET SALES GROWTH; INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES NEW COMPANY OPERATING STRUCTURE TO ENHANCE; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 6C; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 12/04/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Named No. 1 Biopharma Company to Work for by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 03/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Enters into Commercial Manufacturing Agreement with Horizon Pharma plc; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q EBITDA $33.6M

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased Atlassian Corp Plc stake by 8,490 shares to 129,523 valued at $14.56M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) stake by 29,137 shares and now owns 100,143 shares. Regis Corp Minn (NYSE:RGS) was raised too.

Analysts await Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. HZNP’s profit will be $72.11 million for 14.72 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $204,559 activity. CURTIS GEOFFREY M. had sold 8,835 shares worth $204,559.

Among 5 analysts covering Horizon Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HZNP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Horizon Pharma Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Friday, March 1. Mizuho maintained Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) rating on Thursday, February 28. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $33 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of HZNP in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C Ww Gp A S owns 191,544 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Knott David M invested in 47,840 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers owns 1.19M shares. 120,095 were reported by Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability Com. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 0% stake. Georgia-based Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 6,100 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has invested 0.11% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com stated it has 12 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 10,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Rhumbline Advisers holds 253,949 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management has 0.04% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 152,800 shares.

More notable recent Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There An Opportunity With Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s (NASDAQ:HZNP) 50% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $18.82. About 40,923 shares traded. Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) has declined 17.46% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MYE News: 07/05/2018 – Myers Industries 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 18/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Names Betsy Atkins, Dee Dee Myers and Wendy Webb to Board; 06/03/2018 – MYERS INDUSTRIES 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 9C, EST. 9C; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 07/05/2018 – MYERS INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 22C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – MYERS INDUSTRIES – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE THAT TOTAL REVENUE WILL BE UP LOW-TO-MID SINGLE-DIGITS ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 07/05/2018 – MYERS INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 24C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – MYERS INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 24C; 11/04/2018 – Evolution Research Group, LLC Deepens Its Alzheimer’s Research Expertise with the Acquisition of Neuropsychiatric Research Center of Southwest Florida, Fort Myers, FL

Analysts await Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. MYE’s profit will be $8.76 million for 18.82 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Myers Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Myers Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $659.41 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Material Handling and Distribution. It currently has negative earnings. The Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, Scepter, Myers do Brasil, and Novel brands.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Myers Industries, Inc. for 1.03 million shares. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al owns 4.25 million shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Investment Management Corp. has 0.29% invested in the company for 147,295 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 20,375 shares.