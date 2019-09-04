State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Raised Its American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) Position by $603,369; Quantum Capital Management Has Decreased Its Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 254,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.68% . The institutional investor held 90,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 344,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.76M market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.16. About 163,101 shares traded or 36.84% up from the average. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) by 25.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 22,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 111,141 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, up from 88,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in American Eqty Invt Life Hld for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $21.09. About 400,669 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO EXPLORES SALE; 19/03/2018 – American Equity Announces New Product Series; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT $49.1B; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO AEL.N EXPLORES SALE; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55

More notable recent Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tennessee Management Company Improves Patient Care With American HealthTech – Business Wire” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Great Healthcare Stocks to Buy for 2019 – Nasdaq” published on December 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 01/30/2015: COHR,GIMO,CPSI – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2015. More interesting news about Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CPSI Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Computer Programs And Systems To Acquire Get Real Health For Patient Engagement Tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CPSI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 7.50% less from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). State Street Corporation reported 342,502 shares stake. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 19,929 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 961 are held by Federated Pa. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 35,372 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 16,955 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP reported 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Menta Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 9,699 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has invested 0.58% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 46,337 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 116,528 are owned by Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt holds 0.01% or 24,400 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 2,837 shares.

Analysts await Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 50.79% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CPSI’s profit will be $4.45 million for 17.06 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 17,260 shares to 114,946 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 22,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Equity Investment Life Holding Company 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Equity -4.6% after ending talks – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.