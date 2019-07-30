State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Lowered Its Stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by $2.15 Million; Ancora Advisors Has Lifted Its Nike (NKE) Stake

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 51.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 82,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,314 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 160,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 708,080 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA ESTABLISHING NEW OPERATING STRUCTURE IN 2Q; 12/04/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Named No. 1 Biopharma Company to Work for by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss $157.3M; 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Canada probes Horizon Pharma over efforts to boost sales of a rare disease drug; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidanc; 06/03/2018 Horizon Pharma plc Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 96c; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q EBITDA $33.6M

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 12,941 shares as the company's stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 138,701 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68 million, up from 125,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $87.3. About 2.31 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $204,559 activity.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4,350 shares to 197,852 shares, valued at $16.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1492 Management Limited Co holds 4.32% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 193,063 shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 253,008 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Ltd reported 83,225 shares stake. Brown Advisory stated it has 39,512 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alyeska Inv Lp stated it has 728,179 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Whittier Co holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Techs reported 0.04% stake. Columbus Circle Invsts has 454,557 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. The Minnesota-based Us Bancorp De has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 209,130 shares. 22,074 are held by Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reported 1.19M shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 294 shares. Gam Hldg Ag invested in 10,712 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has 14,933 shares.

Analysts await Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 20.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.48 per share. HZNP’s profit will be $70.26 million for 16.25 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.67% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

