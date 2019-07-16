State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Lowered Its Sonoco Prods Co (SON) Holding by $306,220 as Share Value Rose; Sangamo Therptcs (SGMO) Market Valuation Rose While Quantitative Investment Management Increased by $610,200 Its Holding

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sangamo Therptcs (SGMO) by 418.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 67,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 84,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $801,000, up from 16,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sangamo Therptcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12. About 1.82M shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 34.59% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 16/05/2018 – BIOVERATIV & SANGAMO REPORT FDA ACCEPTANCE OF IND APPLICATION; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sangamo Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMO); 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 16/05/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – IND ENABLES BIOVERATIV TO INITIATE PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL TO ASSESS SAFETY OF BIVV003 IN ADULTS WITH SICKLE CELL DISEASE; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS-PROPRIETARY, CONFIDENTIAL, OTHER SENSITIVE INFORMATION OF CO, OTHER ENTITIES ACCESSED, MAY HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED DUE TO INCIDENT; 23/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: Sangamo Therapeutics; 21/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Investors (SGMO); 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – SEES USING NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO SUPPORT OWN, PARTNERED GENE THERAPY, GENOME EDITING, CELL THERAPY, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO ANNOUNCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT INVOLVING COMPROMISE OF A SENIOR EXECUTIVE’S COMPANY EMAIL ACCOUNT

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 5,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,870 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67M, down from 145,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Sonoco Prods Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 323,976 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 22.42% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 30/05/2018 – Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for All Uncoated Recycled Paperboard Products; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco Products: Acquisition of Highland Will Be Accretive to Earnings in 2018; 19/03/2018 – Sonoco Products: Sees Growing Annual Rev to More Than $6B, Improving EBITDA to 16% Over Next 3 Yr; 29/05/2018 – Sonoco Products Sees Transaction Closing 3Q 2018; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – 20/20 VISION TARGET OF GROWING ANNUAL REVENUE TO GREATER THAN $6 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Sonoco Welcomes Robert C. Tiede as President and CEO; 10/04/2018 – SONOCO’S PACT TO LEASE PHARMAPORT BULK SHIPPERS; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – ACQUISITION OF HIGHLAND WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – COMPANY RAISES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Sonoco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “What to watch today: Dow to rise, Iran shoots down US drone, and Slack to debut on NYSE – CNBC” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Sonoco Products Company (SON) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sonoco Announces New Chief Information Officer NYSE:SON – GlobeNewswire” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sonoco Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:SON – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning holds 0.02% or 4,389 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 273,143 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 4,555 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 215,716 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab accumulated 190,781 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Green Square Ltd Liability Co reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0% or 1,123 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Gru Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 10.69M shares. 11.31M are owned by Blackrock. Guyasuta Inv owns 45,006 shares. Brookstone Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 9,259 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON).

Analysts await Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.93 per share. SON’s profit will be $96.52 million for 16.78 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Sonoco Products Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.94% EPS growth.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 13,436 shares to 230,647 shares, valued at $8.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 554,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Okta Inc.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc Series A (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 16,300 shares to 155,400 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 7,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).