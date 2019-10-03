State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Lowered Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake; Geopark Ltdhares (GPRK) Sellers Decreased By 31.87% Their Shorts

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 1.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 6,646 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 373,029 shares with $74.36 million value, down from 379,675 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $44.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $167.77. About 126,575 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…

Geopark Ltdhares (NYSE:GPRK) had a decrease of 31.87% in short interest. GPRK’s SI was 204,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 31.87% from 300,300 shares previously. With 255,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Geopark Ltdhares (NYSE:GPRK)’s short sellers to cover GPRK’s short positions. The SI to Geopark Ltdhares’s float is 0.63%. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.77. About 4,702 shares traded. GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) has declined 9.46% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRK News: 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Chilean, Russian, Chinese firms interested in Ecuador’s oil auction; 07/03/2018 – GeoPark 4Q Rev $106.3M; 18/04/2018 – GEOPARK LIMITED TO B+ FROM B BY FITCH; 08/05/2018 – Geopark Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 08/05/2018 – GEOPARK LTD GPRK.N : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 11/04/2018 – GEOPARK ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 OPERATIONAL UPDATE; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Buys New 1.2% Position in Geopark; 18/04/2018 – GeoPark Announces Further Extension of Tigana Oil Field in Colombia; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades GeoPark Limited to ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – GeoPark 1Q Consolidated Oil and Gas Production Up 28%

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) stake by 135,126 shares to 911,840 valued at $35.08M in 2019Q2. It also upped Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) stake by 10,182 shares and now owns 172,301 shares. Carvana Co was raised too.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Progress pics: Norfolk Southern HQ taking shape in Midtown – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Here are 25 of Georgia’s highest-paid CFOs – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Precision Scheduled Railroading Might Now Be a Problem for CSX Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Town And Country National Bank And Trust Com Dba First Bankers Trust Com reported 1,020 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 3,293 are held by Valley Advisers Inc. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust invested in 32,414 shares. 1,150 are owned by Wade G W Inc. Eagle Asset Mngmt invested in 4,091 shares. Tiemann Advsrs Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 1,179 shares. Waters Parkerson And Limited Liability Company has 106,503 shares. Hendley invested in 1.64% or 17,593 shares. Haverford Fincl Serv reported 1,500 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 30,893 shares. Camarda Advsrs Limited Company reported 15 shares stake. Moneta Group Investment Limited Co invested in 0.07% or 718 shares. First Manhattan Com invested in 0.01% or 8,471 shares. Legal General Group Public accumulated 1.96 million shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity. 525 shares were bought by Scanlon Jennifer F., worth $100,546.

Among 8 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Norfolk Southern has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $205.88’s average target is 22.72% above currents $167.77 stock price. Norfolk Southern had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Bank of America. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12 with “Hold”. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, September 17. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.02 million for 15.20 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GeoPark discovers new Llanos 34 oil field – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “GeoPark Announces Expansion of Its Latin American Portfolio With New Low-cost Exploration Acreage Added in Brazil – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is GeoPark Limited’s (NYSE:GPRK) 63% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GeoPark: Best Performing NYSE Oil Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had working and/or economic interests in 26 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It has a 10.81 P/E ratio. It had net proved reserves of 73.6 million barrels of oil equivalent.