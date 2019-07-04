State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Lowered Holding in Insteel Industries (IIIN) by $418,660 as Market Valuation Declined; Shoker Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $633,222

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) by 56.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 20,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,995 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335,000, down from 36,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Insteel Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $409.48M market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 29,585 shares traded. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 36.55% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.98% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN); 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – American Airlines: Boeing Order Adds 47 Replacement Aircraft and Simplifies Overall Fleet Strategy; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing considers turning used 777 passenger jets into cargo planes- Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Contract an Extension of the DLA/Boeing Captains of Industry Program; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP TALKS ARE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Opts for Boeing’s Dreamliner Over Rival Airbus; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO HAVE NO CHANGE TO CO.’S 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – AVIATION CAPITAL TAKES DELIVERY OF SECOND BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Anticipated Annual Cost Savings of About $70 Million by 2021

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.96 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Vertical Research Partners Sees The Boeing (BA) Grounding Lasting 9 Months – StreetInsider.com” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Airbus Jet Spells Trouble For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Revolutionary Boeing 777X Jet Is Running Behind Schedule – The Motley Fool” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Portfolio Performs As Expected – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co reported 16,749 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Bbr Ltd Company stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 19,114 shares. Oxbow Advsr Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Marco Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.18% or 2,566 shares. State Bank Hapoalim Bm stated it has 1.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pictet Cie (Europe) invested in 0.12% or 1,825 shares. Ghp Investment Advisors holds 986 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cumberland Ltd reported 0.4% stake. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability reported 1.50 million shares. Us Bankshares De has invested 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stralem Inc owns 16,405 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.9% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,438 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp holds 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1.40 million shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.52% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49M. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold IIIN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 1.33% less from 15.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 58,328 shares. Sg Americas Limited Com holds 0% or 5,601 shares. 916,479 are owned by Price T Rowe Md. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) for 153,998 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 19,021 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 37,591 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Lc has 0.18% invested in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) for 21,108 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs stated it has 17,462 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 6,987 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Company reported 125,141 shares stake. Franklin owns 577,231 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) for 51,817 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 1.29 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thb Asset Management owns 344,791 shares. Int Grp owns 13,775 shares.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 21,136 shares to 999,540 shares, valued at $89.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 2,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

More notable recent Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Close Update: Stocks Climb as Dow Leads Indexes Higher Thursday to End Shortened Trading Week – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Volume Remains The Critical Driver For Insteel – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Report: US Stocks Mixed as Health Care Sector Clouded by Political Rhetoric While US Retail Sales Jump Most in 18 Mths – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.