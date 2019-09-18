State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Lowered By $1.14 Million Its Sm Energy Co (SM) Holding; Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Shorts Decreased By 9.92%

Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) had a decrease of 9.92% in short interest. MXIM’s SI was 5.93M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.92% from 6.58M shares previously. With 1.69M avg volume, 4 days are for Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM)’s short sellers to cover MXIM’s short positions. The SI to Maxim Integrated Products Inc’s float is 2.18%. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.73. About 40,806 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 26/04/2018 – Global Cranes Market Forecasts to 2023 – Major Players are Mammoet, Sarens, Lampson International, Maxim Crane Works and Siemens – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Control4 Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Mar. 14-15; 09/03/2018 – ROYALTY FLOW: MAXIM GROUP ADDED AS LEAD MANAGING SELLING AGENT; 30/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Jun. 6; 20/03/2018 – NIC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Mar. 27; 06/03/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MAXIM RASIES TARGET PRICE TO $134 FROM $123; 22/05/2018 – M. BRUCE CHERNOFF BUYS SHRS OF MAXIM POWER; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated to Host a Factory Automation Business Update for Investors; 24/05/2018 – Maxim Power Corp. Announces Board of Directors Election Results; 14/05/2018 – FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP INC FSFG.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $70

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased Sm Energy Co (SM) stake by 59.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 95,099 shares as Sm Energy Co (SM)’s stock declined 34.41%. The State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 64,371 shares with $806,000 value, down from 159,470 last quarter. Sm Energy Co now has $1.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 323,968 shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $1.27 BLN, WITH HIGHER EXPENDITURES IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 2.1C; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 112.7 MBOE/D VS 134.4 MBOE/D; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Enters Agreements to Sell Additional Non-Core Assets for $292M; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $769.6 MLN VS $372.7 MLN; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 9.7-10.1 MMBOE; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 SM Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sees 2018 Production Cut of 1.2 MMBoe, 81% Oil and 19% Natural Gas, From Asset Sales

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. shares while 152 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 244.66 million shares or 2.41% less from 250.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt accumulated 108,834 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Blackrock holds 20.80 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 308,762 shares in its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim & owns 0% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 4,036 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Cambridge Inv Research Advsr holds 15,564 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 0.07% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 205,645 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 42,096 shares. Franklin Resource invested in 0% or 115,850 shares. Natixis accumulated 27,877 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 35,617 shares. Account Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.15% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Two Sigma Securities Ltd holds 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) or 8,709 shares.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.93 billion. The firm also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It has a 19.77 P/E ratio. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets.

Among 7 analysts covering SM Energy (NYSE:SM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. SM Energy has $27 highest and $900 lowest target. $14.29’s average target is 35.97% above currents $10.51 stock price. SM Energy had 14 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 30. The stock of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. The rating was reinitiated by Stephens on Tuesday, June 18 with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) on Monday, September 16 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, June 19.

Analysts await SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by SM Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -350.00% negative EPS growth.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) stake by 135,126 shares to 911,840 valued at $35.08M in 2019Q2. It also upped Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) stake by 6,680 shares and now owns 80,119 shares. Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold SM shares while 60 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 107.71 million shares or 5.61% more from 101.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.07 million were accumulated by Palisade Mngmt Lc Nj. 17,900 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Fincl Bank Of America De stated it has 447,515 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Advisors Lc invested in 5,118 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6.22 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 179,462 shares. Grp One Trading Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 17,810 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Llc reported 27,329 shares stake. Crawford Invest Counsel owns 191,503 shares. Frontier Management Company Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.22% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 2.38M shares. Advisory Rech has 1.80 million shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated owns 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 155,756 shares. King Luther Mgmt Corp reported 22,339 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gp has 0.01% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Armstrong Henry H Associates stated it has 17.12% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $200,271 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Ottoson Javan D, worth $73,150 on Tuesday, May 7. On Friday, May 24 the insider Copeland David W bought $127,121.

