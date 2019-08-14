State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Lifted Unum Group (UNM) Position By $480,678; Glacier Peak Capital Lowered Its Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) Holding

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased Unum Group (UNM) stake by 4.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System acquired 14,566 shares as Unum Group (UNM)’s stock declined 12.06%. The State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 368,617 shares with $12.47M value, up from 354,051 last quarter. Unum Group now has $5.58B valuation. The stock decreased 4.24% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 352,013 shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW DIVIDEND RATE OF 26 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE, OR $1.04 PER SHARE ON AN ANNUAL BASIS; 10/05/2018 – Millennial moms file most Unum short term disability maternity claims; 05/03/2018 Top 3 — #1 UPDATED: Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP’S BOARD AUTHORIZES UP TO $750M SHARE BUYBACK; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Net $273.5M; 22/05/2018 – Unum Raises $300 Million At 6.25%; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 29/05/2018 – Unum Group: Proceeds of Offering to Be Used to Repay, Redeem $200M of Notes

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) stake by 63.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 63,000 shares as Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)’s stock rose 20.40%. The Glacier Peak Capital Llc holds 36,341 shares with $1.27M value, down from 99,341 last quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now has $55.42B valuation. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.37. About 1.46 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Economic Net Income $792M; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY GRAMERCY’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES; 15/05/2018 – BX: INTL MARKET CENTERS TO BE LARGEST OWNER OF SHOWROOM SPACE; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone to sell remaining stake in Hilton; 25/03/2018 – President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on Chinese products could be delayed, Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of Blackstone Group said at the China Development Forum; 21/05/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties to Be Acquired by Blackstone for $33.50 Per Shr in $4.8 B Transaction; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 14/03/2018 – SCHWARZMAN: CIC’S INVESTMENT IN BX LASTED LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 23/03/2018 – KOHLBERG REPORTS STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY BLACKSTONE; 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-TPG Capital, Blackstone vie for India’s Kirloskar Oil Engines – Mint

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold UNM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Capital holds 982,514 shares. North Star Management stated it has 2,090 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 35,518 are held by Iberiabank Corporation. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 336,500 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 23,825 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 20,200 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 21,433 shares. 12,548 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems. Acadian Asset Limited Com owns 53,963 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 417 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 0.05% or 18,600 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.51M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hallmark Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 17,452 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). 78,239 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department.

Among 2 analysts covering Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Unum Group had 4 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 10 with “Equal-Weight”.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased Dowdupont Inc stake by 39,288 shares to 3.09M valued at $164.47M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) stake by 2,370 shares and now owns 359,056 shares. Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) and Encourages Unum Group Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Unum Group (UNM) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Unum Group declares quarterly dividend of $0.285 per share of its common stock – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop invested in 0.07% or 8,861 shares. Burns J W And Communications has 11,452 shares. Cetera Advisors Llc has 55,982 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Riverpark Advsrs Limited Liability holds 2.44% or 160,480 shares. Southport Mngmt Llc reported 26,500 shares stake. Highlander Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Eulav Asset Mgmt invested 0.36% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Alethea Capital Ltd Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 6,000 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs accumulated 1,130 shares. 25,982 were accumulated by Sigma Planning Corp. Bronson Point has 10,000 shares. Iat Reinsurance Com holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 100,000 shares. 14,424 were accumulated by Augustine Asset Mgmt Inc.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX), (COLD) – Temperature-Controlled Storage Provider Sees “Favorable” Outlook – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone declares $0.48 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Realmoney.Thestreet.com published: “Risk for BX Isn’t so Black and White – TheStreet.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BC Partners confirms investment by Blackstone – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Prologis Gobbles Up Chunk Of Industrial Real Estate In $4 Billion Deal – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.