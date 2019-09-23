State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Lifted Its Slm (SLM) Holding by $379,251; Hg Vora Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NCLH) by $31.80 Million as Stock Value Declined

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Slm Corp (SLM) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 42,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% . The institutional investor held 703,091 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.83 million, up from 660,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Slm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.64. About 4.76 million shares traded or 42.41% up from the average. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan Trust 2006-8; 08/05/2018 – SLM at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Sallie Mae: Private Education Loan Originations Up 7% From Yr-Ago to $2B; 27/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: CHANGE AT MANAGEMENT BOARD LEVEL; 18/04/2018 – College Planning Tour Earns Sallie Mae 2018 Financial Marketing Award; 22/03/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND – HAVE HAD & ANTICIPATE HAVING FURTHER DISCUSSIONS WITH OFFICERS & DIRECTORS OF SLM CORP; 30/03/2018 – Fitch: SLM Rating Reflects Stable Credit Performance; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan EDC Repackaging Trust 2013-M1; 08/03/2018 Sallie Mae Introduces New, Flexible Graduate School Loans for Medical and Dental Programs

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NCLH) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171.62 million, up from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.67. About 1.73M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 16/03/2018 – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA : SCANSHIP AWARDED AWP RETROFIT CONTRACT BY NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 5, APPOINTED MARK A. KEMPA AS INTERIM CFO IN ADDITION TO HIS ROLE AS SVP, FINANCE – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology; 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH); 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – THOMAS-GRAHAM’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES BOARD FROM NINE TO 10 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.64, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold SLM shares while 98 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 407.77 million shares or 4.65% less from 427.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Inv Advsr Lc holds 30,933 shares. Shelton reported 30,078 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Proshare Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1.96M shares. Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 156,903 shares. M&T Fincl Bank reported 0% stake. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Private Ocean Limited Liability Company accumulated 300 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 75,500 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Co has 0% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) for 625,769 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt accumulated 36,035 shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 5.15M shares. Johnson Fincl owns 1,896 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability accumulated 123,921 shares.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $38.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 14,514 shares to 840,198 shares, valued at $120.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westrock Co by 14,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,999 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

