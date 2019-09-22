State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Increased Southern Co (SO) Stake by $477,840; Schwartz Investment Counsel Position in Electronic Arts (EA) Has Decreased by $2.53 Million as Stock Price Declined

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 8,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.25M, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.11. About 4.53 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS DIV FOR 17TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; ANNUALIZED R; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 TO 92% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 65.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, down from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $98.7. About 3.54M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $38.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 9,788 shares to 18,064 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 29,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,349 shares, and cut its stake in Ttec Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Share Price Has Gained 286%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL) Share Price Is Down 83% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Ally Financial’s (NYSE:ALLY) Share Price Gain of 77% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.15% or 52,200 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability Co accumulated 124,385 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorp accumulated 0.11% or 14,960 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Lc stated it has 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 249,230 shares. Moreover, Benedict Finance has 0.37% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Ariel Investments Ltd Co stated it has 279,387 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Community State Bank Of Raymore holds 0.49% or 24,200 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The stated it has 0.15% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Liability owns 5,500 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Bell Bank & Trust accumulated 0.71% or 57,445 shares. Fmr Ltd owns 15.55 million shares. 281,546 were accumulated by Cambridge Advsrs. Optimum Advisors reported 0.45% stake. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 1.69 million shares.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.67M for 39.17 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Only This Type of Investor Should Try to Game EA Stock – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Upcoming Earnings Results Are Critical for EA Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is EA the Gaming Stock to Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On Southwest Airlines, EA And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, FOX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.