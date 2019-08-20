State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Increased Its Stake in Intuit (INTU) by $615,960 as Stock Value Rose; Hallmark Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Anthem (ANTM) by $2.34 Million as Share Value Rose

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 340,503 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.01 million, up from 338,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $274.01. About 362,571 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 8,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 63,479 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.22M, down from 71,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $270.02. About 613,334 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 5,610 shares to 131,584 shares, valued at $7.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 11,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,808 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $916.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 2,506 shares to 4,670 shares, valued at $598,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 13.95 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

