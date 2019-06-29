State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Increased Five Below (FIVE) Stake by $351,044; Stock Declined; Utah Retirement Systems Holding In Exxon Mobil (XOM) Was Boosted

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 10,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 800,542 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.68M, up from 790,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 14.78M shares traded or 35.25% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL OFFERS PNG LNG CARGO FOR MAY DELIVERY INTO NORTH ASIA -TRADERS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Two World-Class Steam Crackers in U.S; 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING; 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan; 01/05/2018 – Exxon Defends Guyana Deal as Oil Giant Pushes for Quick Output; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 9.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 2,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,150 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, up from 29,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $120.02. About 1.48 million shares traded or 18.95% up from the average. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 76.73% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.30% the S&P500.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 34,620 shares to 1.91 million shares, valued at $73.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 4,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,654 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 388,198 were reported by National Bank & Trust Of America De. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.13% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). California-based Reilly Fincl has invested 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Accuvest Global Advisors invested in 5,422 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,854 shares. 32,150 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Natixis holds 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) or 2,479 shares. Eam Investors Limited Liability invested in 0.27% or 8,853 shares. Moreover, Coldstream Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Ameritas Investment Prns has 20,853 shares. 7,076 are held by Profund Limited Liability. Crestwood Cap Mgmt Lp has 5.23% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 74,432 shares. Somerset Commerce reported 707 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt has 488 shares. Creative Planning owns 2,483 shares.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,309 shares to 850,673 shares, valued at $45.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 10,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,748 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

