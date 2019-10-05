State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Decreased Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Holding; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) stake by 3.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 13,067 shares as Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM)’s stock declined 1.15%. The State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 388,747 shares with $23.26M value, down from 401,814 last quarter. Maxim Integrated Prods Inc now has $15.61B valuation. The stock increased 1.77% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $57.54. About 733,457 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 03/04/2018 – Maxim’s Low-Power Microcontrollers Extend Battery Life for Wearables and Other Compact Devices; 13/04/2018 – Identiv Group Dinner Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 16; 09/03/2018 – ROYALTY FLOW: MAXIM GROUP ADDED AS LEAD MANAGING SELLING AGENT; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q Rev $610M-$650M; 24/04/2018 – BIO-key Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 30/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Jun. 6; 07/03/2018 – Control4 Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Mar. 14-15; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER EPS $0.67 TO $0.73 EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 15/03/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.23

Among 2 analysts covering Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Manhattan Associates has $10000 highest and $9200 lowest target. $96’s average target is 13.84% above currents $84.33 stock price. Manhattan Associates had 4 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 12 by SunTrust. See Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) latest ratings:

25/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/08/2019 Broker: Rosenblatt Rating: Buy New Target: $100.0000 Initiates Coverage On

12/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $92.0000 Maintain

22/04/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) stake by 30,059 shares to 335,825 valued at $8.66 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) stake by 9,243 shares and now owns 76,312 shares. Penumbra Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 34.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MXIM’s profit will be $132.92 million for 29.36 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.04% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Maxim Power Management Solution Sets Industry’s Standard with Highest Efficiency of 96% and Lowest Quiescent Current of 6µA to Boost Runtime of Portable Devices – PRNewswire” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Things Under the Radar This Week – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Consider Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock Gained 77% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

More notable recent Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Manhattan Associates Announces Date for Reporting Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PreMarket Prep Recap: All About The Jobs Number – Yahoo Finance” published on October 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 High-Quality US Stocks as Trade War Fears Are Rekindled – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much is Manhattan Associates, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MANH) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “One Thing To Remember About The Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

