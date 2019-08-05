State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Decreased Its Holding in Mastercard (MA) as Shares Rose; As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Tygh Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 21.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 7,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 29,646 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06M, down from 37,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $6.42 during the last trading session, reaching $242.33. About 178,740 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 7,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.84 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $11.19 during the last trading session, reaching $258.26. About 3.01 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Medical Group Nv by 72,609 shares to 521,415 shares, valued at $16.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Forescout Technologies Inc by 42,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.03% or 48,920 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 10,027 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 41,421 shares. Stanley stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Wells Fargo And Communications Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Communications Of Vermont stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Stifel Financial invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Moreover, Timessquare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.93% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 593,503 shares. Lyon Street Cap Lc invested in 2,400 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 0.14% or 246,812 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0.2% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 64,594 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 185 shares. Axiom Intll Invsts Limited Liability Corp De invested in 0.06% or 10,177 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.06% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 sales for $28.36 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.